Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 605 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,745,126,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.60. 93,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average is $300.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

