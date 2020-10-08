Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.87. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,872. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.