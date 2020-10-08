Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 547,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,773. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

