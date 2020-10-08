Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 47,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.