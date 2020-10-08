Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

PG traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $141.39. 76,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.