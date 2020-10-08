Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,301,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.11. 99,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

