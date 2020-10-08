Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $20,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,296,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,526,000 after acquiring an additional 461,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.05. 136,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.