Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $35.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.