Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $323.08. 72,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,005. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.94. The stock has a market cap of $307.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

