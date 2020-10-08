Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

