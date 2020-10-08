Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 16,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,628. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.