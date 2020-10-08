Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 332,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.01 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

