Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $162.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.