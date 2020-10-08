Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 488 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 11.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.12. 8,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,334. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $431.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.