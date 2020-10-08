Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 327 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

ZTS stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. 70,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,473. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

