Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,533 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 212,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,160. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

