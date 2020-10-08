Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,689 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.09. 53,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.