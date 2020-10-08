Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47,035.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 740,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,265,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $721.77. 12,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,357. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.18 and a 200-day moving average of $599.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.82.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

