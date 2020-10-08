Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $292.40. 7,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,319. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

