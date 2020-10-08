Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $104.93. 91,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

