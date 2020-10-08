Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.67% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

