Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.97. 2,650,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.