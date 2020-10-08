Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.23 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. D. R. Horton comprises about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after purchasing an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

