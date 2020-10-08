Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $172.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.