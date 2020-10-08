Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.96 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,136,523 shares in the company, valued at $113,345,438.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,562 shares of company stock worth $13,494,405. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,637. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

