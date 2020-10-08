Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $601.08. 75,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.40 and its 200-day moving average is $578.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $279.22 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total value of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,882 shares of company stock worth $103,549,141. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.56.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.