Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Masco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 55,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

