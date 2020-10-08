Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. First Command Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.