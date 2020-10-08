Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 75,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

