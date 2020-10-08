Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $690.72. 10,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.40. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

