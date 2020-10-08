Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 891,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 639,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,086 shares of company stock worth $19,231,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 56,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.