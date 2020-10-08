Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $14.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.88. 156,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

