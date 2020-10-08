Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

