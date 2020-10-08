Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $451.60. 20,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,353. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $455.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.