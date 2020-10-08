Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,184 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,153. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

