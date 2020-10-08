Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,624,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

