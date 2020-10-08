Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after buying an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,783,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

