Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,829. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.91 and a 200 day moving average of $303.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,349 shares of company stock worth $19,727,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.