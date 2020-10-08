Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and $2.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

