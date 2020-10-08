Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

CAT stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.38. 88,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

