Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Cut by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.65. 57,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

