Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

Cargojet stock remained flat at $$142.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $142.13.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

