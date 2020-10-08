Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $444.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $410.00 to $444.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.10.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.72. 9,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $312.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after buying an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after buying an additional 350,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.