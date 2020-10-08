Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $444.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $410.00 to $444.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.10.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.72. 9,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $312.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after buying an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after buying an additional 350,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.