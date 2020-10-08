Calisen (LON:CLSN) Shares Up 0.9%

Calisen plc (LON:CLSN) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.80 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.18). 166,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 490,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.05 ($2.16).

CLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calisen in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calisen in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $912.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65.

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

