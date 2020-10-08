Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $27,839.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $27,839.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.01023477 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 135.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

