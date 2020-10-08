Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

