Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resonant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 66.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN remained flat at $$2.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.90. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.