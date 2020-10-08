Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.60. 38,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

