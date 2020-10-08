Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $2,074,576.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,391,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,316,666 shares of company stock valued at $103,386,246. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,485. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

