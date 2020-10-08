Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 69.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AER traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,976. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

